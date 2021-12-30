TULSA, Okla. — Kendric Davis had 26 points as SMU won its seventh straight game, edging past Tulsa 74-69 on Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (10-3) and Marcus Weathers scored 10 and had 12 rebounds.
Sam Griffin scored 14 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-6), Anthony Pritchard 12 and Darien Jackson 11.
