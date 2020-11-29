Share on Pinterest

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Cam Davis had 26 points as Navy beat Mount St. Mary's 73-67 on Saturday.

Davis converted all 10 of his free throws.

John Carter Jr. had 10 points for Navy (2-1). Tyler Nelson added nine rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for the Mountaineers (1-1). Jalen Gibbs added 16 points. Dakota Leffew had 12 points.