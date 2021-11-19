DALLAS — Kendric Davis had 25 points as SMU topped Southeastern Louisiana 78-61 on Thursday night.
Davis hit 10 of 12 free throws.
Marcus Weathers had 15 points and 12 rebounds for SMU (3-1). Zhuric Phelps added 10 points. Emmanuel Bandoumel had six rebounds.
Jalyn Hinton had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (2-2). Keon Clergeot added 14 points. Gus Okafor had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
