DETROIT — Antoine Davis had 20 points and 10 assists as Detroit defeated Western Michigan 83-64 on Saturday.
Madut Akec had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit (3-7). Willy Isiani added 15 points. Matt Johnson had 11 points.
Detroit posted a season-high 21 assists.
Mack Smith had 13 points for the Broncos (3-6). Lamar Norman Jr. added 11 points. Titus Wright had nine rebounds.
