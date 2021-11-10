DALLAS — Kendric Davis had 18 points and seven rebounds as SMU rolled past McNeese State 86-62 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Davis shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Zach Nutall had 14 points and eight rebounds for SMU. Tristan Clark added 12 points. Marcus Weathers had 11 points.

Brendan Medley-Bacon had 15 points for the Cowboys. Collin Warren added 11 points. Myles Lewis had 10 rebounds.

