TORONTO — Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, helping Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Guardians 8-3 on Saturday.

Schneider went 3 for 3 and scored three times as Toronto stopped a three-game losing streak. Bo Bichette had two hits and Daulton Varsho added a two-run single.

Ryu (3-1) earned his third straight win. The left-hander allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in five-plus innings.

José Ramirez hit his 20th homer and Tyler Freeman connected for his first career homer, both off Ryu, but Cleveland lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Schneider reached four times. The rookie hit his fourth homer with two out in the first. He doubled and scored in the fourth, and then walked in the fifth. He singled in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the seventh.

Blue Jays right-hander Erik Swanson departed in the top of the seventh because of a sore back. Swanson retired pinch-hitter Bo Naylor to begin the inning, surrendered a single to Myles Straw, and then looked uncomfortable after throwing a ball to Kole Calhoun.

Left-hander Tim Mayza came on and got Calhoun to ground into a double play.

Trevor Richards worked the final two innings for Toronto.

Ryu left after consecutive errors by third baseman Matt Chapman and shortstop Santiago Espinal helped Cleveland load the bases with no outs in the sixth. Yimi García came on and hit Ramón Laureano with a pitch to force in a run, but recovered to strike out the next three batters.

Ramirez gave Cleveland an early lead by homering in the top of the first, but Toronto answered with three runs off left-hander Logan Allen (6-7) in the bottom half.

Whit Merrifield led off with a double and scored on Bichette's single. Three batters later, Schneider went deep.

Allen allowed five runs and six hits in four innings.

Freeman cut it to 5-2 with a one-out solo homer in the fifth, and Laureano's RBI made it a two-run game, but Toronto scored three in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: OF Will Brennan (right knee) did not play. Brennan was scratched from the lineup Friday.

WEB GEM

Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez made a sensational diving stop and backhanded flip to shortstop Gabriel Arias to force Bichette at second base on Guerrero's grounder in the first.

UP NEXT

LHP Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.52 ERA) is scheduled to start for Toronto in Sunday's series finale, facing Cleveland RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-6, 6.42).

