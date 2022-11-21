MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kendric Davis's 26 points helped Memphis defeat VCU 62-47 on Sunday night.
Davis also added seven assists for the Tigers (2-1). Keonte Kennedy scored nine points for the Tigers and DeAndre Williams added eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
The Rams (3-2) were led by Jamir Watkins, who recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Brandon Johns Jr. added 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for VCU. Jayden Nunn had 10 points and two steals.
Up next for Memphis is a Thursday matchup with Seton Hall. VCU hosts Kennesaw State on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Michigan RB Blake Corum gives thanks during Ohio State week
Blake Corum grew up in a one-stoplight Virginia town on a farm with cows, pigs and chickens.
Sports
Ex-UFC champion pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty Monday to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez's children.
Sports
Kneepkens scores 21, No. 17 Utah women beat Alabama 93-86
Gianna Kneepkens scored 21 points, Alissa Pili added 18 points and Jenna Johnson had 17 to help No. 17 Utah beat Alabama 93-86 on Monday.
Vikings
Vikings' offensive line will need to answer challenge of pressure-packed Patriots
Four days after giving up seven sacks to the Cowboys, the Vikings will face New England — the NFL leader in quarterback pressures — without left tackle Christian Darrisaw.
Sports
Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Bluejays past No. 21 Texas Tech
Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.