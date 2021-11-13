JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jordan Davis had 18 points as Jacksonville topped North Carolina A&T 63-54 on Saturday.

Mike Marsh had 12 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville (2-0). Bryce Workman added 10 points. Tyreese Davis had seven rebounds.

David Beatty had 12 points for the Aggies (0-2). Kameron Langley added 12 points and five steals. Harry Morrice had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com