JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jordan Davis had 18 points as Jacksonville topped North Carolina A&T 63-54 on Saturday.
Mike Marsh had 12 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville (2-0). Bryce Workman added 10 points. Tyreese Davis had seven rebounds.
David Beatty had 12 points for the Aggies (0-2). Kameron Langley added 12 points and five steals. Harry Morrice had three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Vanover, No. 16 Arkansas use big run to beat Gardner-Webb
Connor Vanover scored 19 points and helped lead a big run that ended the first half to send No. 16 Arkansas over Gardner-Webb 86-69 on Saturday.
Sports
No. 18 Baylor 27-14 win ends No. 4 Oklahoma 17-game streak
Gerry Bohanon had a hard time finding the words to describe just how he felt after 18th-ranked Baylor ran over Oklahoma, ending the fourth-ranked Sooners' nation's-best 17-game winning streak.
Sports
McNamara, No. 9 Michigan rally past No. 23 Penn State 21-17
Michigan tight end Erick All woke up on Saturday with a sore ankle, a leftover reminder of the Wolverines' last painful loss.
Sports
Georgia State's late stop saves 42-40 win vs. No. 22 Coastal
Nose tackle Thomas Gore stopped Shermari Jones' run for a two-point conversion with 1:09 to play and Georgia State held on to defeat No. 22 Coastal Carolina 42-40 for the Panthers' first-ever victory over a ranked opponent Saturday.
Sports
Lewis leads Delaware State rally past Norfolk State, 28-26
Jared Lewis threw three touchdown passes and Delaware State rallied from a 26-point halftime deficit to defeat Norfolk State 28-26 on Saturday.