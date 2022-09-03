CHARLESTON, S.C. — Carlos Davis threw a school record six touchdowns and Western Carolina raced past Charleston Southern 52-38 in an opener on Saturday.

Davis was 28 of 36 for 433 yards. It's tied for the second most yards in school history as David Rivers threw for 474 yards in 2000 and Don Dalton had 433 in 1969. Davis also had two interceptions.

His touchdown passes were to five different receivers, including a 72-yarder to Censere Lee to help the Catamounts open a 31-17 halftime lead. He opened the third quarter with a 53-yard connection to David White.

Ross Malmgren threw five touchdown passes, going 30 of 45 for 392 yards but was sacked six times and threw an interception for Charleston Southern. Malmgren entered the game with three touchdown passes, one interception and 297 career yards. Raphael Williams had 10 receptions for 112 yards and Seth Anders had two touchdowns among his eight catches for 131 yards.

Both teams face daunting tasks next weekend with Western Carolina going to Georgia Tech and Charleston Southern playing at No. 13 North Carolina State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.