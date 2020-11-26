DALLAS — Kendric Davis had a career-high 33 points to carry SMU to a 97-67 win over Sam Houston State on Wednesday night.

Davis was out-dueled by the Bearkats' Zach Nutall, who had 36 points, also a career high.

William Douglas had 15 points for SMU (1-0). Ethan Chargois added 12 points and six assists.