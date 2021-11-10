JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jordan Davis had 12 points as Jacksonville easily beat Trinity Baptist 79-43 on Tuesday night.
Bryce Workman had 12 points for Jacksonville (1-0). Osayi Osifo added 12 points and seven rebounds. George Pridgett had 10 points.
Tyrece Freeman had 15 points for the Eagles. Jacari Richardson added three points and one rebound.
