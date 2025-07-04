Sports

Davis Bryant shoots 63 containing a hole-in-one to lead BMW International Open

Davis Bryant, an American ranked 576th in the world, made a hole-in-one and nine birdies on the way to shooting 9-under 63 for a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open on Friday.

The Associated Press
July 4, 2025 at 6:39PM

MUNICH — Davis Bryant, an American ranked 576th in the world, made a hole-in-one and nine birdies on the way to shooting 9-under 63 for a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open on Friday.

Bryant aced his third hole of the day — No. 12 — with a shot from 165 yards, and also rolled in putts from 30 feet and 20 feet at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Bryant, who was 12 under par at the halfway point as he chases his first pro title, is playing his first season on the European tour after coming through Q-School. He tied for 10th place at the Italian Open last week.

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway was alone in second place after shooting 65 and there was a three-way tie for third place between Jordan Smith (67), Yuto Katsuragawa (67) and Daniel Brown (65), who were a shot further back on 9 under.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Wimbledon: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz extends winning streak to reach 4th round

Carlos Alcaraz kept his Wimbledon three-peat campaign chugging along by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court on Friday to reach the fourth round.

Sports

Davis Bryant shoots 63 containing a hole-in-one to lead BMW International Open

Sports

India in control of 2nd test despite England centuries by Brook and Smith on Day 3