DETROIT — Antoine Davis had 28 points in Detroit Mercy's 88-74 win against Ohio on Wednesday night.
Davis added three steals for the Titans (2-1). Jayden Stone scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Damezi Anderson recorded 15 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).
Devon Baker led the Bobcats (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. AJ Clayton added 15 points for Ohio. In addition, Miles Brown had 12 points and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98
Brook Lopez understands that playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to create plenty of open looks.
Sports
Ball State defeats Omaha 71-61
Jalen Windham scored 15 points as Ball State beat Omaha 71-61 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
How Fleck, other recent Gophers coaches fared vs. the Hawkeyes
Floyd of Rosedale has lived in Iowa for the past seven years.
Sports
Sasser scores 20, No. 3 Houston beats Texas Southern 83-48
Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 to help No. 3 Houston rout Texas Southern 83-48 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101
The Boston Celtics were missing two key members of their rotation.