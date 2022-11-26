PARADISE, Nev. — DJ Davis scored 18 points as UC Irvine beat Nicholls State 83-56 on Friday night.
Davis shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (5-1). Dawson Baker scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Justin Hohn shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.
Micah Thomas led the Colonels (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and three steals. Emanuel Littles added 10 points and six rebounds for Nicholls State. Latrell Jones also had nine points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
