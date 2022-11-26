CONWAY, Ark. — Kevin Davis scored 16 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Idaho State 68-66 in overtime on Saturday night.
Davis shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (3-3). Dylan Robertson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Zion Harmon shot 4 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Brock Mackenzie led the way for the Bengals (1-5) with 18 points. Miguel Tomley added 14 points and five assists and Daxton Carr had 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Colorado State defeats Mississippi Valley State 88-45
John Tonje's 25 points helped Colorado State defeat Mississippi Valley State 88-45 on Saturday night.
Sports
Argentina breathes collective sigh of relief after victory
Luciana Medina was so nervous that she could barely sleep the night before Saturday's match between Argentina and Mexico which could have all but knocked the soccer-mad South American country from the World Cup.
Sports
Vidal has 4 TDs, Troy advances to Sun Belt championship game
Kimani Vidal ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and Troy beat Arkansas State 48-19 on Saturday to advance to the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Sports
Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game
Guillermo Ochoa's World Cup magic didn't work against Lionel Messi and Argentina.
Sports
Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2
Brett Pesce's first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.