DAVIDSON, N.C. — Coy Williams ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns to lead Davidson to a 28-26 victory over Division II-member Shaw on Saturday night.
Williams ran 20 times for 73 yards. Dylan Sparks added 70 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown for Davidson (1-1). The Wildcats finished with 310 yards rushing.
Christian Peters was 19-of-31 passing for 196 yards and threw three touchdown passes to lead Shaw. Sidney Gibbs had 15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown run.
Shaw scored a touchdown with 4:36 remaining but couldn't convert the 2-point try.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
