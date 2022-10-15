DAVIDSON, N.C. — Mark McCurdy rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Davidson beat Morehead State 28-26 after the Eagles missed a field-goal attempt as time ran out Saturday.

Davidson (5-2, 3-1 Pioneer Football League) led 28-17 at halftime before the Eagles got within two points early in the fourth quarter following Grady Cramer's 2-yard rushing touchdown. But Nathan Hazlett, who kicked a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter, missed a game-winner from 43 yards out.

Davidson, with the nation's leading rushing offense, ran for 467 yards. That included McCurdy's 59-yard score and touchdowns by Mason Sheron and Coy Williams. Dylan Sparks and Williams both went over 2,000 career rushing yards. The Wildcats survived four lost fumbles, three by quarterback Jayden Waddell.

Cramer was 22-of-43 passing for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Eagles (2-4, 1-2).

