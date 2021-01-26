A month into the pandemic, David Spade got fired. Like most TV shows, the comedian's late-night talk show "Lights Out" stopped filming in March. Spade expected it eventually would return to production. But on April 3, it was reported that the show was gone for good.

"Honestly, I was kind of shocked," said Spade, 56. "We hadn't cleaned out our offices. We had no idea."

The program was hardly a massive hit, launching in July 2019 with about 460,000 viewers per episode. But critics responded warmly to Spade's easy demeanor and his penchant for bantering about pop culture with fellow standups.

He was told that Chris McCarthy, who came in as ViacomCBS' executive in charge of Comedy Central at the beginning of 2020, didn't want to keep the show. "I don't know if he saw one show," Spade said. (ViacomCBS declined to comment.)

Fortunately, Spade had acquired a powerful fan during his short-lived run as a talk-show host: Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer for Netflix. When the cable network pulled the plug — or, as Spade joked, "pushed me out on the freeway" — Sarandos offered him a job.

Enter "The Netflix Afterparty." The show, an installment of which is released each Saturday, has Spade and co-hosts Fortune Feimster and London Hughes chatting with talent from Netflix's most popular films and television shows.

"Doing different things is sort of a survival mechanism," he said. "I'm not America's No. 1 movie star. It's never been that easy to get a movie going. I'd do one about every two years, and that's not an everyday job."

Not sure of his image

He avoids pigeonholing himself. "I don't know what people's perception of me is," he said. "I try to get sharper with time. I try not to relax. I try not to skate through it. I would think I'm better now, but I'm not sure. I look at my old HBO special and think, 'That's funnier than stuff in my current standup.' "

He has a history with Netflix. The last three movies he starred in — "The Do-Over," "Father of the Year" and "The Wrong Missy" — all premiered on Netflix. Because there are no box office figures for the streaming service's shows, it can be harder to convince people that the shows were a success.

"I have to go door to door around my neighborhood and tell everyone," he joked. "But when you think about it and you go, OK, 'The Wrong Missy' had 59 million views in the first month."

But he still tends to be recognized the most in public for his cinematic releases "Joe Dirt" and "Tommy Boy."

"You're always going to be known for a couple of things," he said. "It's funny, because at 'SNL,' everyone was trying to find a hook. You're the angry guy, you're deadpan, you're the guy who does crazy characters.

"The funny thing is, the second you get a hook, you spend the rest of your career trying to get rid of it. But you can't beat it up forever. I just don't want people to think I'm not trying. I still try, whether it seems like it or not. Some people say, 'You really walked through that last movie.' And I say, 'Unfortunately, I didn't.' "