Music
6 cool things in music include Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Sounds of Blackness and 'Elvis'
Shout-outs, too, to Cat Burns and Sounds of Blackness' Soul of the '60s.
Business
Minnesota breweries will begin selling THC seltzers this summer
Indeed Brewing in Minneapolis and Bent Paddle in Duluth among early creators of THC-infused beverages under Minnesota's new hemp laws.
Music
'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore talks about the tricky sleepless balance of motherhood and music
The expectant mom's concert tour is canceled.
Stage & Arts
The bard among the brews: Shakespeare's 'Richard III' heads to a pub
It is the new Gray Mallard Theater Company's first production.
Eat & Drink
Daniel del Prado is taking over the Rand Tower Hotel's bars and restaurants in downtown Minneapolis
The first of the concepts, Bar Rufus, opens tonight and kicks off the restaurateur's entry into hotels.