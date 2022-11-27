STANFORD, Calif. — David Shaw resigns as Stanford football coach after 12 seasons following Cardinal's season-ending loss to BYU.
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune