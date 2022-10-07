Tap the bookmark to save this article.

World champion David Morrell Jr. will headline a boxing card at the Armory on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Morrell (7-0, 6 KOs), a native of Cuba now fighting out of Minneapolis, will defend his WBA world super middleweight title against unbeaten WBA No. 1 contender Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) of Kazakhstan,

A boxing prodigy with a 135-2 amateur record, Morrell made his pro debut at the Armory in 2019. In June, Morrell improved to 4-0 at the Armory with a stoppage of Kalvin Henderson.

Yerbossynuly is coming off a knockout win over Lennox Allen, who went the distance with Morrell in August 2020.

The Premier Boxing Champions card will be televised on Showtime.

Augsburg inducts six women into Hall of Fame

Six women were inducted into the Augsburg University's Athletic Hall of Fame, and Joyce Pfaff, a former Auggies instructor, coach and administrator, received the Legend of Augsburg Athletics Award.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, all the Hall of Fame inductees were women. The list: Annie Annunziato, hockey, 2004; Tonnisha (Bell) Russel, track & field, '06; Angela (Bergeson) Lawrence, cross country, track & field, '06; Melynda (Kleewein) Belde, hockey, softball, soccer), '05; Melissa Lee, softball, basketball, '04; and Millie Suk, soccer, '06.

Etc.

The No. 11 Gophers (7-5, 2-2 Big Ten) will make it first weekend road trip since late August when it plays at No. 24 Michigan (12-2, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Ann Arbor and at Michigan State (10-5, 1-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Lansing. Minnesota is coming off a 3-2 home loss to Northwestern in its last match.

Andrea Carrol-Franck, one of Minnesota Aurora's co-founders, was named the vice president of community for the women-led, community owned soccer team that plays in the USL W League.