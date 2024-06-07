ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — David Malukas has joined Meyer Shank Racing just over a month after his hand injury from an offseason mountain biking crash caused him to be dropped by Arrow McLaren.

Meyer Shank Racing announced Friday that Malukas will drive in Meyer Shank Racing's No. 66 Honda starting June 23 at the Grand Prix of Monterey and will remain there for the rest of the IndyCar season. McLaren had terminated its contract with Malukas on April 29, after his injuries caused him to miss a fourth straight race.

''Despite setbacks earlier this year, I have been diligently focusing on my recovery, putting in the necessary effort and dedication to get back to peak condition,'' Malukas said in a statement. ''I am ready and excited to be back in the car, aiming to make the most of this chance and deliver strong performances for the team and our supporters. This opportunity means a great deal to me, and I am determined to repay the faith shown in me with my best efforts on the track.''

Malukas will test with Meyer Shank Racing on Tuesday at the Milwaukee Speedway before making his debut with his new team in Monterey.

Tom Blomqvist had been driving the No. 66 earlier this season but was benched after being part of an opening-lap crash that eliminated three cars at the start of the Indianapolis 500. Helio Castroneves had driven the No. 66 car for the Detroit Grand Prix last Sunday and will be there again Sunday at Road America.

In a release announcing the addition of Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing said it ''thanks Tom Blomqvist for his efforts through the first six IndyCar events and the Brit remains a part of the MSR family.''

''This whole process has been extremely difficult on myself and (team co-owner) Jim Meyer,'' Meyer Shank Racing team owner Mike Shank said in a statement. ''There were so many things for us to consider as we need to do everything we can to make up ground in the championship and Leader Circle standings. We are pleased to have David join us, as he has both experience and potential, and we are looking forward to having him start with us in Milwaukee for the test and then go racing with him at Laguna.''

Malukas, 22, dislocated his wrist and tore tendons while crashing on his mountain bike one month before IndyCar's season opening race. That happened after Malukas had signed in September with McLaren, which was trying to fill one of its three seats after two-time series champion Alex Palou breached his contract and declined to join the team as planned.

McLaren initially expected Malukas to miss only two races. He instead missed four straight races, triggering a clause in his contract that allowed McLaren to terminate the contract. Theo Pourchaire, a 20-year-old from France, took over for Malukas as the driver of McLaren's No. 6 Chevrolet.

___

