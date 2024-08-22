David Lane leaves Mayer Lutheran baseball program after coaching 43 years

After 43 years, David Lane is leaving his post as Mayer Lutheran baseball coach. The school announced Lane’s decision to retire Thursday.
David Lane went 464-417 in more than four decades at Mayer Lutheran.
Lane, inducted into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018, came to Mayer Lutheran in 1981 from a school in Morehead, Iowa. His Mayer Lutheran teams produced a 464-417 record with two ties and reached the state tournament four times, in 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2010. Mayer Lutheran finished third in Class 1A in 2010 and won the consolation bracket in 2004.
“Coaching baseball at Mayer Lutheran has been one of the joys of my life,” Lane said in a statement released by the school. “I have loved working with so many awesome kids and their parents.”
Lane taught math and theology at Mayer Lutheran until 2022, and he led the school’s annual mission trip to Juarez, Mexico, for 16 years.
“Dave Lane is the epitome of a Christian coach and we have been blessed to have him on our team at Mayer Lutheran,” said Joel Landskroener, Mayer Lutheran executive director. “Whether as a teacher, mission trip leader, or friend, Dave is a positive influence and makes everyone’s lives a bit more full and happy. We are grateful for the past 43 years of his leadership in our baseball program.”
Said activities director Kris Gustin: “Dave Lane is always welcome at the ballpark.”
