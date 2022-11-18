Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque, vested in collaboration as Star Tribune staff writers, go their separate ways when they're competing to predict winners in high school football games. David was 34-14 this season, Jim 31-17 when the playoff teams arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday for three days and 14 games of semifinals. We'll catch you up on the standings when the teams have set the Prep Bowl lineup with their results from games Thursday through Saturday. For now, the picks and analysis on Friday's five games at U.S. Bank Stadium:

CLASS 2A

Jackson County Central Huskies (12-0) vs. Barnesville Trojans (11-0), 9 a.m. Friday

Jim says: Here's a name worth watching: Jackson County Central quarterback Roman Voss, a 6-3, 195-pound freshman who threw two touchdown passes and caught two in the same game this year. But stopping Barnesville's Power-T is such a tall order. The pick: Barnesville 28, Jackson County Central 22

David says: Jackson County Central coach Tom Schuller, who won his 200th career game last week, isn't so sure about getting 201 on Friday. He is wary of Barnesville's T-formation attack, a look opponents don't often see and therefore struggle to stop. The pick: Barnesville 35, Jackson County Central 21

Chatfield Gophers (11-0) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles (11-0), 11:30 a.m. Friday

Jim says: Defending Class 2A champion Chatfield, like an old-time bare-knuckles boxer, has bested all comers, including a pair of close victories over traditional power Caledonia. Eden Valley-Watkins has won two in a row by a touchdown or less. The Eagles have too little margin for error. The pick: Chatfield 33, Eden Valley-Watkins 21

David says: The defending state champs from Chatfield are primed to repeat, and this time without the drama. Last year, RB Sam Backer missed the title game because of unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties in the semifinals. An older, wiser Backer helps secure his team's 25th consecutive victory. The pick: Chatfield 31, Eden Valley-Watkins 14

CLASS 5A

Mahtomedi Zephyrs (10-1) vs. Elk River Elks (11-0), 2 p.m. Friday

Jim says: Is this the year Elk River, a perennial power thanks to its dynamite offense, finds enough defense to win its first state title since 2016? Mahtomedi showed its mettle in eliminating St. Thomas Academy. The Zephyrs are battle-tested. The pick: Mahtomedi 38, Elk River 35

David says: Knocking off an undefeated team once is impressive. Doing it twice in six days? Close to unheard of. But that's what Mahtomedi faces. The Zephyrs outlasted St. Thomas Academy and received an equally physical Elk River team as their reward. Mahtomedi's big hearts can't overcome sapped bodies. The pick: Elk River 34, Mahtomedi 14

CLASS 4A

Hutchinson Tigers (10-1) vs. Zimmerman Thunder (9-3), 4:30 p.m. Friday

Jim says: Zimmerman coach Tom Kish said after beating then-No. 3 Mound-Westonka 42-14 that his team was finally "finding ourselves at the right time." Taming the beast that is Hutchinson is another matter altogether. The Tigers are built for success at this time of year. The pick: Hutchinson 44, Zimmerman 14

David says: Zimmerman's Mr. Everything, RB Caden Spence, has posted 2,244 yards and 31 touchdowns. Hutchinson counters with a one-two punch of RBs in AJ Ladwig (1,231 yards and 29 TDs) and Levi Teetzel (1,927 and 19). Since 2>1, the Tigers are the favorites. The pick: Hutchinson 35, Zimmerman 21

CLASS 6A

Rosemount Irish (11-0) vs. Eden Prairie Eagles (9-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Jim says: Eden Prairie being who they are, it's natural to pick the 11-time state champs, particularly indoors, where weather isn't a factor. Rosemount has proven itself all year and has a 14-7 regular-season victory over Eden Prairie to lean on. I think the Irish are tired of questions. The pick: Rosemount 28, Eden Prairie 24

David says: Eden Prairie redeemed its regular-season loss against Shakopee. So the revenge tour continues against Rosemount. The Irish are playing ridiculous defense, allowing only 6.9 points per game. The onus is on the Eagles offense, a unit that appears to have found the right playmakers for the right situations. Will it be enough? The pick: Rosemount 21, Eden Prairie 10