Remembering David Johansen: NY rocker who paved the way for Replacements and other DIY bands

I can’t remember the exact words I wrote but, with the Dolls, it was either love ‘em or hate ‘em, and I got an earful from a Twin Cities music man I really respected, John Pete, DJ and one-time programmer at KQRS. Back then, KQ was a free-form FM radio station, playing what DJs thought was cool and hip, not what a consultant or researcher told them to spin. If they wanted to play an entire side of the Allman Brothers’ “At the Fillmore East,” so be it.