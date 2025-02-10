Four authors will teleconference in to chat with readers. Comic essayist Samantha Irby, whose books include “Quietly Hostile,” will appear at 7 p.m. Mon., April 7. Ann Napolitano, who wrote book club favorite “Hello Beautiful,” is next up, at 7 p.m. Wed., April 23. “The Wedding People” author Alison Espach is at 7 p.m. Wed., April 30. And the series concludes with Jesse Q. Sutanto, who won at Edgar for “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers” and who is back next month with “Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man).” She will appear at 6 p.m. Thu., May 8.