David Housewright, Sujata Massey and more authors coming to local libraries
The author series sponsored by the Metropolitan Library Service Agency (MELSA) will include four in-person events at area libraries, each featuring a virtual option, as well as four streaming-only events.
Massey, whose most recent in her series of mysteries set in 1920s India was “The Mistress of Bhatia House,” will appear at Plymouth Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Wed., March 26. Alafair Burke, who wrote thriller “The Note,” will be at Prior Lake Library at 7 p.m. Mon., March 31. “Romantasy” writer Mai Cortland, who wrote last year’s “Four Ruined Realms,” will be at St. Paul’s Merriam Park Library at 6:30 p.m. Tues., April 22. And Housewright, whose Red Wing-set “Man in the Water,” came out last year, will be at Roseville Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Mon., May 5.
Attendance at the events is first-come, first-served, with no advance registration required. Recordings will be available, for those who missed the events, at clubbook.org.
Four authors will teleconference in to chat with readers. Comic essayist Samantha Irby, whose books include “Quietly Hostile,” will appear at 7 p.m. Mon., April 7. Ann Napolitano, who wrote book club favorite “Hello Beautiful,” is next up, at 7 p.m. Wed., April 23. “The Wedding People” author Alison Espach is at 7 p.m. Wed., April 30. And the series concludes with Jesse Q. Sutanto, who won at Edgar for “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers” and who is back next month with “Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man).” She will appear at 6 p.m. Thu., May 8.
Links to the streaming-only events can be found at facebook.com/clubbook. Recordings of those events will also be available afterwards.
