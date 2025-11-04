Review: 8 reasons why David Byrne gave Minneapolis’ concert of the year

Prince and Michael Jackson were more dazzlingly dynamic in concert. Bruce Springsteen is more heroically passionate onstage. Madonna and Lady Gaga take live spectacle to new levels. But David Byrne and his little art shows in theaters are popular music’s must-see concerts.
From 1984’s indelible “Stop Making Sense” live movie with Talking Heads to his 2019 Broadway smash “American Utopia,” Byrne has captivated audiences with his imaginative and funky blend of rock, theater and performance art.
His only peer is Tom Waits, a brilliant conceptualist and notable reclusive who hasn’t toured since 2007.
Renaissance man Byrne, 73 — film director, composer for theater, film and modern dance, exhibited visual artist and photographer, author of books, founder of a world-music record label and designer of bicycle racks for New York City — is back on tour. He’s playing two nights once again at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, where he memorably brought the American Utopian Tour in 2018, giving the best concert of the year.
Although not as revolutionary as his 2018 shows, Byrne’s performance Monday night at the immediately sold-out Orpheum will undoubtedly rank as one of the year’s top concerts. Here are eight reasons why:
1. He has reinvented his “Utopia” concept by having 13 free-moving people onstage in matching outfits (royal blue this time) without risers, amplifiers or instruments/kits tethered to the stage floor. The musicians and singer/dancers including Byrne parade around in choreographed movements conceived by Steven Hoggett.
Although he may have seemed more dramatic than last time, Byrne’s movements are predictably purposely stiff at times (he revels in his dorkiness) and fluid sometimes, though not as agile and graceful as the motions of his five dancer/singers.
The stage is framed by a curved video screen, showing artful and creative visual images, though never live performance footage. Whether it was a depiction of flowing water or Byrne’s actual New York City apartment, it had an immersive effect, somewhere between being at an IMAX theater and Las Vegas’ the Sphere.