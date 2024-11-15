Dave Sims replacing John Sterling as Yankees radio play-by-play broadcaster

NEW YORK — Dave Sims is replacing John Sterling as Suzyn Waldman's play-by-play partner on New York Yankees radio broadcasts.
Dave Sims is replacing John Sterling as Suzyn Waldman's play-by-play partner on New York Yankees radio broadcasts.
November 15, 2024 at 3:17AM
WFAN made the announcement Thursday.
''It's great to be home," said Sims, a former reporter for the New York Daily News.
Sterling, 86, retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season, but he returned in the final week of the regular season and worked in the postseason.
Sims, 71, has spent the last 20 years calling Seattle Mariners games.
