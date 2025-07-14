Dave Roberts defends Jacob Misiorowski's All-Star selection as an 'easy answer'

ATLANTA — National League All-Star manager Dave Roberts said including Milwaukee rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski on his team was ''an easy answer" despite complaints from some players over his inclusion after just five big league appearances.
"If it brings excitement, attention to our game, then I'm all about it," Roberts said before Monday's Home Run Derby.
''I think for me, kind of my North Star is the All-Star Game should be the game's best players,'' the Los Angeles Dodgers manager added before also addressing the other side of the argument by adding ''It's about the fans and what the fans want to see.''
Misiorowski has pitched in only five games, a record low for an All-Star, creating a debate between those who say the game is for the most deserving players and those who say the game is for the fans.
The 23-year-old created an instant stir when he threw a 100.5 mph fastball for his first pitch in the big leagues. Oh, and for good measure, he opened that debut on June 12 against St. Louis by throwing five no-hit innings before leaving with cramping in the Brewers' 6-0 win.
The 6-foot-7 rookie is 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA and has 33 strikeouts with only 12 hits allowed in 25 2/3 innings. It's an impressive debut, but some players still believe the right-hander hasn't been in the game long enough to merit All-Star consideration over more established players.
Philadelphia's Trea Turner was outspoken in his criticism of the decision to add Misiorowski to the team when Phillies' left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who is 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA, didn't make the team. The Phillies also lobbied for left-hander Ranger Suárez (7-3, 1.94).
''What a joke,'' Turner told reporters.