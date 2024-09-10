Nation

Dave Grohl says he's father to a new daughter outside his 21-year marriage

Dave Grohl says he recently fathered a daughter outside his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum, with whom he has three older daughters.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 10, 2024 at 9:59PM
(Leo Correa, Associated Press file/The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Dave Grohl says he recently fathered a daughter outside his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum, with whom he has three older daughters.

''I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,'' the Foo Fighters front man and former Nirvana drummer said Tuesday in an Instagram post. ''I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.''

Grohl, 55, did not share any other details about the baby or her mother, and his representatives declined any comment beyond the posting.

Grohl married Blum, a former model turned film and television producer, in 2003. They have three daughters together, including 18-year-old singer Violet Grohl, along with a 15-year-old and 10-year-old.

He was previously married to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, from 1994 until 1997, and has acknowledged that infidelity helped lead to their divorce.

Grohl started the Foo Fighters in 1994, soon after the death of Kurt Cobain brought an end to Nirvana. In 2022 the band’s longtime drummer and Grohl’s closest friend, Taylor Hawkins, died during a South American tour.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Young women are increasingly likely to identify as liberal, a Gallup analysis finds

Young women are more liberal than they have been in decades, according to a Gallup analysis of more than 20 years of polling data.

Business

Tech billionaire kicks off first private spacewalk from SpaceX capsule

Business

Dealers' paradise? How social media became a storefront for deadly fake pills as families struggle