Things To Do

Dave Eggers writes sequel to his prize-winning children's book 'The Eyes & The Impossible'

After winning one of the top literary prizes last year for his children's book ''The Eyes & The Impossible,'' Dave Eggers has a sequel set for this fall.

The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 7:32PM

NEW YORK — After winning one of the top literary prizes last year for his children's book ''The Eyes & The Impossible,'' Dave Eggers has a sequel set for this fall.

Eggers' ''The Eyes, The Fire, & The Avalanche Kingdom'' will be published Nov. 18, Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers announced Tuesday. Illustrated by Shawn Harris, the new novel continues the journey of the free dog Johannes, along with friends Helene (a goat) and Bertrand (a seagull).

''I was sure ‘The Eyes & the Impossible was a once in a lifetime book,'' Eggers' editor, Melanie Nolan said in a statement. ''So I was very, very happy to be proven wrong when Dave hinted that Johannes and Bertrand had more adventures in store, and that opossums might somehow be involved."

In 2024, ''The Eyes & The Impossible'' won the Newbery Medal for the year's outstanding children's book. Eggers is otherwise known for the fictionalized memoir ''A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius,'' and such novels as ''What Is the What'' and ''A Hologram for King.''

McSweeney's, the nonprofit publisher he helped found, will release a woodbound edition of ''The Eyes, The Fire, & The Avalanche Kingdom."

about the writer

about the writer

HILLEL ITALIE

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Tina Knowles' memoir 'Matriarch' is Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick

Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick is a memoir by an old friend and personal hero, Tina Knowles.

Business

The top producer at '60 Minutes' has quit. He says he can no longer run the show as he always has

card image

Business

Supreme Court signals support for Maryland parents who object to LGBTQ books in public schools