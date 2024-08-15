BANGKOK — Daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will the candidate in parliamentary vote for new leader.
Wires
Daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will the candidate in parliamentary vote for new leader
Daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will the candidate in parliamentary vote for new leader.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 15, 2024 at 10:22AM
More from Wires
See More
A supermoon rises on Aug. 19, the first of four such lunar spectacles this year.