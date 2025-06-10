Daughter of accused Gilgo Beach killer believes her father ‘most likely' did it, new film says

NEW YORK — The daughter of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann believes he ''most likely'' committed the infamous killings in New York even as her mother steadfastly defends her ex-husband's innocence in a new documentary released Tuesday.
The admission from Victoria Heuermann isn't made on camera but through a statement from producers near the end of ''The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets,'' a three-part documentary on NBC's streaming service Peacock.
''A week before the series release, Victoria Heuermann told the producers that based on publicly available facts that have been presented and explained to her, she now believes her father is most likely the Gilgo Beach killer,'' reads a statement at the close of the final episode of the documentary, which was produced by musician 50 Cent's production company, G-Unit Film and Television.
Bob Macedonio, an attorney for Heuermann's now ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, said in a statement after the documentary's release that ''time will only tell'' whether his client will ever accept that her husband may have been a serial killer.
Heuermann's lawyer didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The Manhattan architect has been charged with killing seven women, most of them sex workers, and dumping their bodies on a desolate parkway not far from Gilgo Beach on Long Island, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Manhattan.
He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in Riverhead court June 17 as a judge continues to weigh whether to allow key DNA evidence into the trial.
In the documentary, Victoria Heuermann struggles to reconcile her childhood memories with the portrait of the killer described by authorities.