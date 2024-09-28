Daughter finds 'earth angel' in woman who made her dad laugh before Colorado supermarket shooting

Erika Mahoney, 34, became a ''soul sister'' to another young woman who lost her mother in the shooting: Olivia Mackenzie. Her mother, Lynn Murray, was working as an Instacart shopper when she was killed at a checkout stand. Her father later died of a heart attack, which she believes was caused by the shooting. They bonded the year after the shooting when they met at a coffee shop and both jumped when a loud car passed by, which helped Erika Mahoney realize it was a sign of the trauma she had been suffering.