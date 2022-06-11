BEMIDJI

Smithsonian Magazine highlights Bemidji

The Smithsonian Magazine named Bemidji one of the 15 best small towns to visit this year.

"Not only is this northern Minnesota town the self-proclaimed 'curling capital' of the U.S., but it's also the alleged birthplace of Paul Bunyan," the June 3 story said.

The chosen towns have populations of 25,000 or under, cultural offerings and natural beauty, and myriad options to explore.

The story lists Bemidji's attractions as the 18-foot-tall statue of Paul — which has been standing for 85 years — and his blue ox, Babe; the walkable downtown with public art and shops such as Bemidji Woolen Mills; and the hundreds of lakes, snowmobile trails and ski trails within 25 miles of town.

Another Bemidji attraction is Concordia Language Villages, offering classes in 15 different languages.

Other towns selected include Cambria, Calif.; Winslow, Ariz.; and Everglades City, Fla.

Jenny Berg

HIBBING

Cold-case trial postponed until later this summer

The trial of Michael Carbo Jr., accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a Chisholm, Minn., woman in 1986, has been postponed because of newly discovered evidence.

Originally scheduled for June, it is now set to begin Aug. 1 at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.

The defense asked for time to review audio tapes of about 12 hours of interviews. There is also a new report on additional DNA testing. The state recently found reports, photographs and more — some that were in a box at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's facility in Arden Hills.

The victim, Nancy Daugherty, had been planning to move to the Twin Cities when she was found dead in her home.

Carbo was arrested in 2020 after public genealogy databases were used to find a DNA match to evidence collected from Daugherty's bed. Earlier this year, Carbo was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder.

Christa Lawler

ST. CLOUD

Tech college, theater company collaborate on new program

St. Cloud Technical & Community College and the Great River Educational Arts Theatre are partnering this fall to offer a new, two-year technical theatre practicum program, which organizers dub the only one of its kind in Minnesota and only one of a handful nationwide.

Graduates will be qualified to work in a variety of technical positions at venues including concert arenas, amusement parks, cruise lines, motion picture studios and theaters. Students with associate degrees can transfer into any four-year program in the Minnesota State system.

"The strong campus-arts community partnership in support of this new program attests not only to its viability, but also demonstrates the collaboration necessary to sustain it for the long haul," said Emmanuel Awuah, vice president of academic affairs.

Jenny Berg