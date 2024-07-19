OTTER TAIL COUNTY

Zebra mussels found in 3 northern lakes

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has revealed zebra mussels recently were found in Otter Tail and Polk counties.

DNR officials say zebra mussels were reported in: Union Lake, near Erskine in Polk County; First Silver Lake, near the town of Battle Lake in Otter Tail County; and Heilberger Lake, near Erhard in Otter Tail County.

In all three lakes, the mussels were found on or near public water accesses.

Zebra mussels are considered a dangerous invasive species throughout the U.S. Minnesota officials have confirmed zebra mussels in 311 lakes and wetlands as of April, with another 245 nearby bodies of water considered infested with the mollusks.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

TREY MEWES

ROCHESTER

Olmsted County names interim administrator

The Olmsted County Board has picked a deputy official to temporarily step into the county's top job.

Pete Giesen was named interim Olmsted County administrator Tuesday. He replaces Heidi Welsch, who will leave her post as county administrator toward the end of July for a similar post in Dakota County.

Giesen has worked for Olmsted County for more than 40 years, recently overseeing environmental, parks, and facilities departments among other county branches. He's also worked in public health, most recently as director of the county's public health department from 2011-2017.

Olmsted County will take applications for a new county administrator through Aug. 5.

TREY MEWES

ST. CLOUD

CentraCare reaches high rank for veteran hospice care

CentraCare announced last week its hospice program has reached the highest level of a national program to provide veteran-centric care, making it the only hospice agency in the state to have achieved the ranking.

The central Minnesota health care provider is now a level five partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Each level of the program identifies activities to progressively increase an organization's ability to serve veterans, including veteran-centric education for staff and volunteers and developing relationships with VA medical centers and other veteran organizations.

"Achieving [the] designation is a testament to our staff's commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients and their families, especially at end of life," said Kristy Husen, senior director of CentraCare Home Health and Hospice. "Serving our nation's veterans is truly an honor. It's only fitting that the first Medicare-certified hospice agency in Minnesota is also breaking ground as the only hospice agency in Minnesota currently at level five status."

JENNY BERG