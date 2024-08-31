Twin Cities

Data breach at Minnesota Human Services Department may have compromised personal information for 4,000

The department said Friday they’ve had no evidence the personal information was downloaded or misused.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 31, 2024 at 12:14AM
Personal information for more than 4,300 people may have been compromised in a data breach within the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the agency announced Friday.

The breach came as a result of an email phishing attempt on July 2. The next day, an employee’s email account was “secured” after officials learned of the incident, according to a department statement.

Full names, dates of birth, contact information, treatment information, medical diagnoses, demographic data and Social Security numbers for 4,329 people may have been accessed by the hacker.

“We have no evidence that this information was actually downloaded or misused,” the statement said.

The department has sent letters to individuals whose information was potentially accessed.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

