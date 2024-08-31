Personal information for more than 4,300 people may have been compromised in a data breach within the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the agency announced Friday.
Data breach at Minnesota Human Services Department may have compromised personal information for 4,000
The department said Friday they’ve had no evidence the personal information was downloaded or misused.
The breach came as a result of an email phishing attempt on July 2. The next day, an employee’s email account was “secured” after officials learned of the incident, according to a department statement.
Full names, dates of birth, contact information, treatment information, medical diagnoses, demographic data and Social Security numbers for 4,329 people may have been accessed by the hacker.
“We have no evidence that this information was actually downloaded or misused,” the statement said.
The department has sent letters to individuals whose information was potentially accessed.
Data breach at Minnesota Human Services Department may have compromised personal information for 4,000
The department said Friday they’ve had no evidence the personal information was downloaded or misused.