JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Isiah Dasher's 29 points helped Saint Peter's defeat Quinnipiac 63-56 on Sunday.
Dasher shot 11 for 20, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, for the Peacocks (6-5, 1-2 MAAC). Latrell Reid scored 13 points and added nine rebounds and five assists.
The Bobcats (9-3, 0-2) were led in scoring by Dezi Jones, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Ike Nweke added 10 points and six rebounds for Quinnipiac. Luis Kortright finished with 10 points and four steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Banchero scores 31 as Magic win second straight in Boston
Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and Admiral Schofield had 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter to help the Orlando Magic complete a sweep of consecutive games in Boston with a 95-92 victory on Sunday.
Sports
McKinnon's 26-yard run in OT lifts Chiefs over Texans 30-24
Wearing shirts that read "Conquered the West" and baseball caps commemorating their AFC West title, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning the division for a seventh straight season after outlasting the Houston Texans in overtime Sunday.
Sports
Montreal splits series with Whitecaps with 4-1 victory
Marie-Soleil Deschenes made 40 saves for the Force.
Sports
Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with punching daughter
Former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face.
Sports
Brink delivers on both ends, Stanford rallies past Tennessee
Tara VanDerveer told her Stanford team a lot would be learned by playing Tennessee in December that might help the rest of the way.