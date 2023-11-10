The holiday season is quickly approaching. So for the next few weeks, I will have gift recommendations, featuring products from many different categories and price ranges.

Kicking things off is the Hupejos V80-4CH, an absolutely fantastic dash camera that is currently available for almost 50% off. Besides the fun of recording your travels, dashcams have become a must-have for ride-share drivers, delivery drivers and even the general public because they show what is going on in and around the vehicle. Having recorded evidence of accidents is invaluable.

The best dashcams like the V80-4CH can record simultaneously in multiple directions. It offers forward 4K video recording, voice activation, night vision, GPS and an available parking monitor that records activity outside your vehicle when it is parked (requires a $40 adapter). It is intuitive and easy to use, and the video quality is outstanding. Normally $299.98, the V80-4CH currently is available on Amazon for $169.98.

Next is a portable power station and solar panel from Lumopal. I received excellent reader feedback regarding the Lumopal 300W, and the new Lumopal 800W/650Wh offers significantly more power and capacity in a package that is not much bigger or more expensive than its smaller stablemate.

Portable power stations are very useful for providing emergency power in the event of a power outage and for providing AC power and USB charging anywhere you may need it, from camping to a tailgate party to out in the yard. A great addition to either is the new Lumopal portable 60W solar panel that folds into a small, lightweight package.

You can use it to charge phones, computers or even a Lumopal portable power station. Both units sell on Amazon. The Lumopal 300W is $269, and the 800/650W is $449. Each comes in a combo with a camping box and the solar panel. The 300W combo is $357 and the 800W/650Wh combo is $537.

Match stylus to turntable

Q. I own a Pro-Ject Debut Carbon turntable, which I consider to be an entry-level component. I want to upgrade my cartridge/stylus and am currently using the included Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. What do you think would be a good upgrade without spending a fortune? I don't want to buy a cartridge that is beyond the capabilities of my turntable. I also would consider upgrading the turntable for $700-$1,000.

A. You are on the right track matching the cartridge to the turntable. Your Debut Carbon is entry-level, but it still is a very good turntable. I suggest getting the $209 Orotofon 2M Blue stylus, which will plug into your Ortofon cartridge body without any mounting hassles and provide a dramatic increase in performance. It is currently on sale for $159.

If you want a brand-new turntable, the bestselling $599 Cambridge Audio Alva ST turntable (cambridgeaudio.com) continues to be my top turntable recommendation under $1,000.

