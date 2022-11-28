SAN ANTONIO — Ryan Cornish had 21 points in Dartmouth's 78-77 overtime victory against UTSA on Sunday night at the San Antonio Shootout.
Cornish added nine rebounds for the Big Green (2-4). Demilade Adelekun added 15 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Jackson Munro shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.
The Roadrunners (4-3) were led by Jacob Germany, who posted 27 points and 13 rebounds. UTSA also got 13 points and seven rebounds from DJ Richards. Eric Czumbel also had 13 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
