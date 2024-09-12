Darnold's home debut with Vikings comes vs. 49ers team he was enlightened with last year as a backup

''When you're at quarterback, I feel like a lot of times you can feel everything kind of collapsing on you, not just in the game, but theoretically, like, as a whole,'' Darnold said. ''If things aren't going your way, you can feel the weight of the world a little bit. At the end of the day, it's your job to just put the ball in your playmakers' hands and let them go run and make a play.