Darnold, Vikings face Bears, looking to extend win streak to 4 games

The Vikings have won three straight and trail first-place Detroit by a game in the NFC North. ... This is the first of two meetings in a four-week span. The teams also have a Monday night matchup on Dec. 16 at Minnesota. ... The Vikings are 24-2 under coach Kevin O'Connell in games with a plus or even turnover margin. … Vikings WR Justin Jefferson last week set the NFL record for most receiving yards (6,811) over a player's first five seasons, passing Torry Holt (6,784) with still seven games to go. … Vikings QB Sam Darnold already has career highs in wins (eight) and TD passes (19) and is on pace for career bests in passer rating (100.0), yards per game (238.7) and completion rate (67.9 percent). … Van Ginkel and Jones have set career highs in sacks. … The Vikings are first in the NFL in interceptions (16), with already five more than their 2023 season total. Eight different players have at least one interception. ... The Bears have dropped four in a row, losing last week when Karl Brooks blocked Santos' 46-yarder as time expired. ... Chicago is 5-17 in one-possession games under coach Matt Eberflus, who is 14-30 in 2 1/2 seasons. ... The Bears had 391 yards against Green Bay and dominated time of possession 36:21-23:39 after struggling in recent weeks. ... Chicago's defense leads the NFL in red zone touchdown efficiency at 40.6%, allowing 13 TDs on 32 trips inside the 20. ... The Bears have gone three straight games without committing a turnover. ... Swift leads the NFL with three touchdown runs of 35-plus yards, including a 39-yarder against Green Bay. ... LB Tremaine Edmunds (26 years, 206 days old) is set to become the youngest player in NFL history to appear in 100 games. ... Santos has seven field goals of 50 yards or more, tying his franchise record set last season.