Sam Darnold and undefeated Vikings dominate first half and hang on to beat Packers 31-29

''As we were taking that last kneel, the Packers defense, they're like, ‘Ahh, we didn't let you Lambeau leap here. We didn't let you Lambeau leap in our house,''' Jones said. ''I'm like, ‘You guys are worried about me Lambeau leaping? You guys should be worried about the score.' I came here and got what I wanted. But I did get my Lambeau leap in, so I got a two-for-one.''