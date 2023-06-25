Q: Will the second season of "Dark Winds" be shown, and on which network?

A: The new season will air Sundays on AMC beginning July 30, with early telecasts the preceding Thursday on AMC-Plus. According to the networks, "Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) reunites with Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), his former deputy turned private eye, when separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code."

A timely issue

Q: Two weeks ago you wrote about problems in taping programs — missing the end, starting late, etc. I recall many years ago that there were codes in the TV listings for each program, and that number was entered when you wanted to tape it. When the code was broadcast, the program taping started. Do you think anything like that could ever be reinstated? It sure would simplify trying to predict when the football game would be finished (or whatever the delay was).

A: First, as I've said before about dealing with your recorder missing a program because of live-event delays, your best bet is to simply add recording time to the programs you watch that are at risk from a live event's overrun.

But you've also had me thinking back to what was known as VCR Plus. It was a system that used a set of numbers to instruct your VCR to record a specific program. But, as I recall, the codes were based on a program's original time, so, like a DVR, it did not factor in shows running longer than scheduled or coming on later than planned.

In any case, as audiences shifted from VCRs to DVRs, VCRs became rarer, and publications' interest in including the codes declined. I was surprised to learn that the last codes were sent out in 2010 — I would have thought it had happened much earlier.

The real thing

Q: I just saw a rerun of "Cheers" where they were celebrating an anniversary of the business, and they invited the mayor of Boston to speak. The mayor looked like a young Mike Pence. When I googled our former vice president, I found out he had gone to college with Woody Harrelson. Was it Pence in that episode?

A: No. It was the actual mayor of Boston at the time, Raymond J. Flynn. But yes, Harrelson and Pence knew each other when students at Hanover College in Indiana.

More is coming

Q: My friends and I enjoyed the first season of "The Gilded Age" on HBO and would like to know where we can watch the next episodes. The story of the families, costumes and actors were outstanding.

A: The drama will be back for a second season on HBO, although I've seen no air date beyond later this year. You can catch up on the first season on Max (formerly HBO Max).

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.