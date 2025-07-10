Dark series 'The Institute' adaptation gets author Stephen King's thumbs up

NEW YORK — Stephen King has a rule for anyone wanting to adapt one of his books for the big or small screen. It's basically the Hippocratic oath for intellectual property — first, do no harm.
''When you deviate from the story that I wrote, you do so at your own risk,'' he says in a recent interview from his home in Maine. ''I know what I'm doing and I'm not sure that screenwriters always do or that producers and directors always do.''
Not everyone has listened to King, who has enjoyed hit adaptations — ''The Shawshank Redemption,'' ''Stand By Me,'' ''Misery,'' ''It'' and ''The Shining'' — as well as flops — ''Salem's Lot,'' ''Graveyard Shift'' and ''The Lawnmower Man.''
The industrious novelist has lately watched as a wave of adaptations are crafted for theaters or streaming platforms, a list that includes ''The Life of Chuck'' and the upcoming ''The Long Walk,'' ''The Running Man'' and ''It: Welcome to Derry.'' It also includes the eight-episode series ''The Institute,'' which debuts on MGM+ on Sunday.
It's about a secret government facility where kids with special talents — telekinesis and telepathy — are imprisoned and put to dark geopolitical uses. Their bedrooms are faithfully re-created and creepy posters — ''Your Gift Is Important'' and ''I Choose to be Happy'' — line the halls.
Does this small-screen adaptation of his 2019 book get King's approval? ''I'm talking to you which is a pretty good sign,'' he says, laughing. He even signed on as executive producer.
''When I write a book, it's a single-person sport and when these people do a TV show or a movie it becomes a team sport. So you expect some changes and, sometimes, man, they're really good.''
What's 'The Institute' about'?