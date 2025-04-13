Danny Musovski's first goal of the season helps Sounders beat Dallas 1-0

Sports

April 13, 2025

FRISCO, Texas — Danny Musovski scored his first goal of the season on Saturday and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 to end a four-game winless streak.

Stefan Frei had a save and recorded his second shutout of the season for Seattle (2-3-3). The Sounders won for the first time since they beat Los Angeles FC 5-2 on March 8.

Pedro de la Vega bounced a shot from nearly 30 yards out off the back post but the rebound went directly to Musovski for the one-touch finish into a wide-open net.

Maarten Paes had three saves for Dallas (3-3-2), which had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

The Sounders had just 46% possession but outshot Dallas 15-10, 4-1 on goal.

