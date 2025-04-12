Danny Jansen homers and drives in 4 runs to help the Rays to a 6-3 win over the Braves

Jansen, who had one hit in his first 27 at-bats through the Rays' first 12 games, hit a two-run homer on a first-pitch sinker from Bryce Elder in the fourth inning, scoring Kameron Misner. In his next at-bat in the sixth, the 29-year-old catcher hit an RBI single to center and added a ground-rule double in the eighth that scored another run.