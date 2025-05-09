Wires

Danish Prime Minister says ``you cannot spy against an ally'' after reports of U.S. gathering intelligence on Greenland

Danish Prime Minister says ''you cannot spy against an ally'' after reports of U.S. gathering intelligence on Greenland.

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 8:25AM

OSLO, Norway — Danish Prime Minister says ''you cannot spy against an ally'' after reports of U.S. gathering intelligence on Greenland.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Pope Leo XIV is celebrating his first Mass as pontiff, in the Sistine Chapel with the cardinals who elected him

Pope Leo XIV is celebrating his first Mass as pontiff, in the Sistine Chapel with the cardinals who elected him.

Wires

Danish Prime Minister says ``you cannot spy against an ally'' after reports of U.S. gathering intelligence on Greenland

Wires

Russia's Victory Day parade begins in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II