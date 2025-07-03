Danish police deploy to Israeli embassy in Copenhagen to examine a suspicious package

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish police said Thursday they have deployed officers to the Israeli embassy in the Nordic country's capital to examine a suspicious package.
Copenhagen police wrote on X that ''we are present at the Israeli embassy, where we are investigating a shipment received.''
They added that ''we currently have no further information.''
Danish public broadcaster DR showed photos of several police and emergency vehicles near the embassy, including what they reported was a hazmat emergency response team vehicle.
Police wrote on X that they had blocked roads near the embassy.
Security officials in many European countries have increased surveillance and protection of Israeli and Jewish institutions following the Israel-Iran war last month.