COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish police made several arrests Thursday, saying they carried out the operation ''on suspicion of preparation for a terrorist attack.''

The arrests were made in ''a coordinated action'' in several locations in Denmark early Thursday.

No other details were given. The Copenhagen police and Denmark's domestic intelligence service were to give a press conference later.

The terror threat level in Denmark current is at level four, the second highest.

Earlier this month, the European Union's home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, warned that Europe faces a ''huge risk of terrorist attacks'' over the Christmas holiday period due to the fallout from the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In July 2022, a gunman at a shopping mall in Copenhagen killed three people and injured seven. The man, who believed the victims were zombies, was sentenced in July to detention in a secure medical facility. He had been charged with murder and attempted murder in the rampage at the huge Field's shopping center on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

In 2015, a 22-year-old Danish Muslim gunman killed two people and wounded five others at a free speech event and a synagogue in Copenhagen.